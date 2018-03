Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga team up for a special concert from the stage of Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Rose Theater in New York City. The duo perform classic selections from the Great American Songbook, each handpicked by the artists, including It Don’t Mean A Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing), Sophisticated Lady, Lush Life, Anything Goes, and the title track from their #1 chart topping and critically acclaimed album, Cheek To Cheek.

Watch Sunday March 18, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal, KOCE.