Coming Soon: American Experience – Roads to Memphis

Witness the fatefully entwined stories of assassin James Earl Ray and his target, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., against the backdrop of the seething and turbulent forces in American society that led these two men to their violent and tragic collision in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 4, 1968. Based on the book by Hampton Sides (Ghost Soldiers), the program relies on eyewitness testimony from King’s inner circle and the officials involved in Ray’s capture and prosecution following an intense two-month international manhunt.

Watch on Tuesday, April 3 at 8:00 p.m.