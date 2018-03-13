Coming soon: The Rise and Fall of the Brown Buffalo

Radical Chicano lawyer, author and countercultural icon Oscar Zeta Acosta provided the basis for the character Dr. Gonzo in Hunter S. Thompson’s Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. Acosta’s powerful literary voice, brash courtroom style, and notorious revolutionary antics made him a revered figure in the Chicano movement of the 1960s and ‘70s. This film examines Acosta’s life by weaving archival footage and images with dramatized portrayals of Acosta, Thompson and other key figures and moments of the era.

Premieres Friday March 23, 2018 at 9:00 p.m. on PBS SoCal, KOCE. Join us for a PBS SoCal LIVE events pertaining to this film.