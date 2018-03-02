NOW STREAMING: Two Oscar-nominated documentaries

It’s Oscar weekend, and many of you may be scrambling to squeeze in those films you haven’t seen yet. Given the weather in Southern California, and the road closures due to the big event, we’re happy to help you do that from the comfort of your own home.

Here are two Oscar-nominated, feature documentaries you can stream now on our website, or via the PBS app:

POV: Last Men in Aleppo

After five years of war in Syria, the remaining citizens of Aleppo are getting ready for a siege. Through the eyes of volunteer rescue workers called the White Helmets, Last Men in Aleppo allows viewers to experience the daily life, death, and struggle in the streets, where they are fighting for sanity in a city where war has become the norm. Watch here.

FRONTLINE: Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

From acclaimed director Steve James (“Hoop Dreams,” “The Interrupters”), the little-known story of the only U.S. bank prosecuted in relation to the 2008 financial crisis. Watch here.