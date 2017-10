Guy Sandys, owner and editor of Midsomer Life magazine, has made a name for himself by publishing unfavorable reviews of local businesses. When his ex-wife’s lover is found dead, the detectives are forced to dig into the editor’s past, where they find a tangled web of affairs, criminal associations, and blackmail. Things turn personal for Barnaby when Joyce gets involved, placing herself in great danger. Guest star Selina Cadell (Mrs. Tishell in Doc Martin).