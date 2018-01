0:00:30 | Promotion

A newly discovered masterpiece by landscape artist Henry Hogson causes a stir when it is auctioned for £400,000 – just hours before its former owner is tortured and killed. When another Hogson is stolen, Barnaby decides to become an expert on the Midsomer painter, with the help of art teacher Matilda Simms. He soon realizes the paintings are not what they seem – but the death toll is rising.