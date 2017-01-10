Queen Quiz – How well do you know Victoria?

Masterpiece’s newest drama Victoria, starring Jenna Coleman (Doctor Who) and Rufus Sewell (The Man in the High Castle) hits our PBS SoCal airwaves on January 15 at 9 p.m. (and we are so excited!) The program tells the story of young Victoria, thrust into the highest position in the land at the tender age of 18. She had to overcome distrust and cynicism due to her youth, sex, and stature, but tenaciously went on to become a powerful leader, beloved by her subjects.

Queen Victoria’s 63 year reign, was a period of industrial, cultural, political, scientific, and military change within the United Kingdom, and was marked by a great expansion of the British Empire. But how much do you really know about the queen’s life? Take this quiz made by our friends at KVIE and get prepped for the premiere of #VictoriaPBS!