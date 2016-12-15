The 2017 Masterpiece Sweepstakes Starts Now!

Masterpiece launched its annual sweepstakes today and, not surprisingly, the prizes are pretty epic. The 2016 sweepstakes grand prize was won by one of our own SoCal locals, so here’s hoping that SoCal luck will last in the new year!

Enter daily December 15, 2016 through March 15, 2017, for a chance to win a 7-day, 6-night trip for two adults from the U.S. to Great Britain. Go behind the scenes of MASTERPIECE film locations—visit Yorkshire and London sites for Victoria, the Tower of London for Sherlock, and Downton Abbey’s iconic Highclere Castle for a tour with resident owner, Lady Carnarvon. The Grand Prize also comes with MASTERPIECE merchandise from shopPBS, including the Downton Abbey Complete Limited Edition Collector’s Set DVD, Sherlock Seasons 1-3 on DVD, and Victoria Season 1 on DVD.