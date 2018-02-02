Last-minute recipe ideas for your eating-while-game-watching enjoyment!

By Maribel Padilla
What’s the best thing about watching Sunday’s big game? If your favorite team’s not playing, it’s certainly not the football! In that case, the best thing is the FOOD!! With half-time coming in a close second.
Here’s a few winning recipes that will surely make you the real MVP (clockwise from bottom left):
- Can you really call a party, a party, without churros?
- Change things up from the usual jalapeno poppers and try Grandmother Shirley Webb’s Stuffed Banana Peppers.
- Make sure there’s something for everyone with these Vegan Buffalo Cauliflower Wings.
- Ditch the old bean dip and try this Cheesy Corn Dip.
- Whether you prefer a beer or a margarita, the Beergarita is a drink everyone can agree on.