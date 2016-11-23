Saluting Pearl Harbor Survivors

This December marks the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Tonight we look back at one of the most horrific events in American history with two programs – Pearl Harbor- USS Oklahoma- The Final Story and Pearl Harbor- Into the Arizona. Both take a deeper look at two of the ships that went down during the onslaught. The well known USS Arizona is one of the most sacred war graves known in the world, where over 1,000 men lost their lives. And on the lessor known USS Oklahoma, 429 men perished. Some died instantly while others languished for days trapped under the overturned hull waiting for a rescue that would come too late. Uncover new analysis of the battle and hear first-hand accounts of this infamous day in our history.



Recently, PBS SoCal attended A Salute to 15 Pearl Harbor Survivors in Newport Beach, sponsored by the Navy League of the United States, Orange County Council. There, we had the privilege to sit down with four local Pearl Harbor survivors who shared their memories of that tragic day. Have a look…

To all our veterans and Pearl Harbor survivors, we salute you and thank you for your service.