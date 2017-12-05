Find your holiday spirit with PBS SoCal

Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, or simply a season focused on kindness, giving, and caring, nothing helps evoke a holiday spirit quite like special programs.

This year we hope you and your family will make PBS SoCal your second home for the holidays. We’re excited to share holiday programming throughout the month of December for viewers of all ages!

KIDS



In addition to the specials below, some programs will be airing holiday-themed episodes. Be sure to check the episode descriptions on your program guide (or PBS SoCal’s Schedule page). Also, please note, times for each special vary throughout the week.

Wild Kratt’s A Creature Christmas

12/11, 12/14, 12/20, 12/22, 12/24, 12/24

Curious George – A Very Monkey Christmas

12/11, 12/14, 12/15, 12/20, 12/22, 12/24, 12/25

Once Upon A Sesame Street Christmas

12/11-12/15, 12/20, 12/22, 12/25

Peg + Cat + The Holidays

12/11, 12/15, 12/22

The Cat and the Hat Knows a lot About Christmas

12/12, 12/14, 12/20, 12/22, 12/24, 12/25

CHRISTMAS PROGRAMMING



Great British Baking Show Christmas Masterclass – 12/17 (6PM), 12/24 (8AM)

Last Tango in Halifax Holiday Special – 12/17 (8PM), 12/24 (8PM)

Making of a New American Nutcracker – 12/24 (9AM)

LA County Holiday Celebration – 12/24 (3PM), 12/25 (12PM)

Call the Midwife Holiday Special – 12/25 (9PM), 12/31 (6:30PM)

HOLIDAY MUSIC



Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir – 12/15 (9PM), 12/24 (2PM)

Christmas at Belmont – 12/22 (9PM), 12/24 (10AM)

Jordan Smith T’is the Season – 12/24 (10AM)

Celtic Thunder Christmas – 12/24 (12PM)

Happy Holidays with the Boston Pops – 12/24 (1PM)

HAPPY NEW YEAR!



ACL Hall of Fame New Year’s Eve – 12/30 (11PM)

Live From Lincoln Center – 12/31 (9PM)

Great Performances: From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration – 1/1/18 (9PM)

Additionally, on Sunday, December 17, from 8AM to 2:30PM, PBS SoCal’s programming will focus on Jewish history and culture.