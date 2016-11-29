Giving Tuesday (The best day of the shopping season)

Every year, after the ritual of giving thanks, the madness of trolling shopping mall discounts on Black Friday, the excitement of perusing independent stores on Small-Business Saturday, and the digital delights of Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday arrives.

As a non-profit organization, PBS SoCal believes Giving Tuesday is the best part of the post-Thanksgiving-shopping-season. We’re proud to be a part of the non-profit community in Southern California, and we’re extremely thankful to all our supporters who choose this special day to donate to our mission.

It’s through the support of individuals that we are able to bring quality programming, events, and resources to our community. Over half of PBS SoCal’s annual operating budget comes from the generous support of viewers like you. From PBS classics you love to programs about our own community – your support makes it all possible!