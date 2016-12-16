The L.A. County Holiday Celebration Returns to PBS SoCal

The holiday season is a little different in Southern California. We may not have snow, and “holiday traffic” is more of a year-round thing, but one holiday earmark we can look forward to year after year is the L.A. County Holiday Celebration. Now in its 57th year, this annual holiday stage-show brings together a cornucopia of bands, choirs and dance companies from the many neighborhoods of our region. It’s free, it’s festive, and it’s perfect for families.

For many Angelenos, attending the L.A. County Holiday Celebration is as much of a Christmas Eve tradition, as leaving out cookies and milk for Santa Claus. Each year, without fail, The Music Center Plaza buzzes with excitement as hundreds of patrons line up to enter the dazzling Dorothy Chandler Pavilion and enjoy the three-hour show. The production always delivers a healthy dose of holiday cheer, but also serves as a fantastic way to give exposure to the many talented artists in our region, and likewise, expose a new generation to the performing arts in Southern California. This year’s show will be hosted by Cheryl Burke and Brian White, and features performances from Cuba LA, California Feetwarmers, JazzAntiqua Dance & Music Ensemble, Los Angeles Chamber Choir, Las Colibrí, Southern California Brass Consortium, and many more.

We are beyond thrilled that we can share this delightful holiday tradition with even more families through our broadcast and live-stream of the performance. So whether you’re in the theatre, watching at home, or streaming it on your phone, we hope you join us in celebrating the season at the L.A. County Holiday Celebration! Tune in at 3:00 p.m. or catch the re-broadcast at 9:00 p.m. or noon on December 25. You can also join in the conversation on Twitter and Instagram with #HCLA16.