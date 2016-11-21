4 Quick and Easy Last-Minute Thanksgiving Recipes

It doesn’t always feel like autumn in SoCal, but the rich, warming aroma of roasted turkey, pumpkin pie and all our favorite Thanksgiving foods certainly helps fill the void. As we approach the tastiest holiday of the year, many of us fret over what to bring to the table. Whether we’re staying home or traveling to family or friends’ homes, we can’t show up empty handed.

Never fear! We’ve assembled an assortment of quick and easy recipes that you can do with little prep, but are still sure to please your Thanksgiving guests.

Brown Sugar-Glazed Carrots

Drizzle on some brown sugar and molasses for a different take on the classic carrot side dish. No one can resist!

No-Bake Tahini Chocolate Mousse Pie Recipe

When in doubt, a classic dessert is always a crowd pleaser. This chocolate pie with a hint of coconut won’t disappoint, and will be an unexpected treat.

Homemade Kettle Corn

How about a snack? Kettle Corn is a great little treat to munch on while you play board games with the family. Bonus: This treat will help sweeten things up when the game gets a little too competitive.

Bourbon Mulled Cider

And don’t forget about the drinks (we all know we’ll need it after that long drive)! This cider with a kick is sure to taste like fall in a cup.