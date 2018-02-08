Coming soon: Pinkalicious and Peterrific!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PBS SoCal is excited to share a new program that the PBS Kid in your home is sure to love: Pinkalicious and Peterrific! Based on the New York Times-bestselling book series, the program follows the adventures of Pinkalicious and her brother, Peter, as they explore the town of Pinkville with their friends. Pinkalicious finds creative opportunities everywhere she looks, and inspires everyone around her.

Premieres Monday, February 19 at 9:00 a.m.; Airs Monday – Friday at 9:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal.