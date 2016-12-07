Plenty of Pledge Shows You Won’t Want to Miss!

We’re in the home stretch of our December pledge and we couldn’t be more grateful for all the amazing support we’ve received so far. Your pledge donations are vital in helping us continue to bring fantastic PBS programming to Southern California.

Ed Sullivan’s Rock and Roll Classics

Tonight at 8:30: Relive the moment you saw the Beatles, the Beach Boys, the Rolling Stones, or the Animals on the Ed Sullivan Show! Tune in for this pledge special highlighting the most iconic rock and roll performances on the legendary TV show.

Bee Gees: One Night Only

Thursday at 9: One of the very few Bee Gees performances ever filmed, this music special showcases many of their greatest disco and pop hits.

Hamilton’s America

Friday at 9: Great Performances follows the creation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway phenomenon, Hamilton, and the history behind it.

Sherlock on Masterpiece: The Abominable Bride

Sunday at 7: What a life those gentlemen lead! Before the newest episode of Sherlock airs on January 1, be sure to re-watch Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson in their most recent mystery – Sherlock: The Abominable Bride.

The Hollow Crown: Henry VI, Part 1

Sunday at 9: Henry VI Part 1 is the first of three parts in The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses. Get your Shakespeare fix as Young Henry VI causes outrage by marrying Margaret of Anjou, forcing an unwanted truce, and setting the scene for civil war!