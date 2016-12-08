And this is how we do the Mannequin Challenge!

The “Mannequin Challenge” has been taking the internet by storm for a couple months now, and it was only a matter of time before PBS SoCal was called into the fray. In case you’ve managed to miss this latest online fad, the basic concept is pretty simple – Just stay still! The camera weaves its way through a scene of people posing as though someone just hit the pause button. And whether it’s the gang from Sesame Street, or Ellen Degeneres at the White House, the end result is always pretty cool!

So when our neighboring station in Fresno, Valley PBS, challenged us to do the Mannequin Challenge, we couldn’t refuse! So this is how we do it down here in SoCal…