A New Season of Variety Studio: Actors on Actors

The new season of our Emmy Award-winning series, Variety Studio: Actors on Actors, premieres on January 3, 4 and 5 at 7 p.m. and we are beyond excited. The program delivers a unique look into one of our region’s most cherished creative industries through one-on-one conversations between top talent from the year’s most notable films, all of whom are expected to contend this awards season.

Actors on Actors is a sort of masterclass for any aspiring actor. The featured guests share insights about their lives, their craft, and their careers. They give their unique perspective on navigating the film industry and even share anecdotes about crazy auditions, life on set, and more. What transpires is a truly captivating look into the lives of today’s most acclaimed performers.

This season’s actor pairings will include: Viola Davis (Fences) with Tom Hanks (Sully), Natalie Portman (Jackie) with Michelle Williams (Manchester by The Sea), Amy Adams (Arrival, Nocturnal Animals) with Andrew Garfield (Silence, Hacksaw Ridge), Nicole Kidman (Lion) with Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea), Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals) with Adam Driver (Paterson), Emma Stone (LaLa Land) with Molly Shannon (Other People), Dev Patel (Lion) with Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures), Matthew McConaughey (Gold) with Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water), Taraji P. Henson (Hidden Figures) with Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), Mahershala Ali (Moonlight) with Greta Gerwig (20th Century Women), Annette Bening (20th Century Women) with Naomie Harris (Moonlight), Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins) with Colin Farrell (The Lobster), Hailee Steinfeld (Edge of Seventeen) with Sally Field (Hello My Name is Doris).

Get prepped by heading to the movies this week and catching one (or two, or four) of these acclaimed films. And check out last season’s episodes for even more Actors on Actors goodness.