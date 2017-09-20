PBS SoCal “The Vietnam War” events

The Vietnam War impacted an entire generation, and has had a unique impact on Southern California – home to both the largest veteran population in the country (1.9 million), and the largest Vietnamese population outside of Vietnam. Important to the PBS SoCal mission is sparking conversations in the community about important topics addressed in our content. The Vietnam War film serves as a powerful catalyst to engage the people in Southern California in listening to and dialoguing about the diverse perspectives of Californians who lived during this era. Join us for two special events:

Join PBS SoCal for an evening of storytelling inspired by the epic new Ken Burns documentary, The Vietnam War. Explore the era’s history from a number of diverse local perspectives as you hear from local storytellers, watch select clips from the film, participate in a “human library,” and explore an exhibition of a mixed-media helicopter sculpture that served as an air ambulance during the Vietnam War.

Where: Assistance League Playhouse

When: October 6, 7:30 p.m.

RSVP: https://vietnamwarstories.eventbrite.com

Beyond the Groove: The Vietnam War Through Music

Join PBS SoCal at the Grammy Museum October 25 for an evening exploring the Vietnam war through music. Songs have a unique way of recalling specific emotions and moments, and this event connects the iconic music of the 1960s and 70s to personal, local stories in support of the epic new Ken Burns documentary, The Vietnam War. The night will include live musical performances, local storytellers, and selections from the film–an immersive experience that aims to bring the Vietnam War era to life through music.

Where: The Grammy Museum

When: October 25