Southern California sights that evoke the Vietnam War

If Ken Burns and Lynn Novick’s latest documentary has piqued your interest in the Vietnam War, Southern California offers several sights and memorials that memorialize the decades-long conflict.

Vietnam War Memorial

Sid Goldstein Freedom Park,

14199 All American Way, Westminster

Hours: Open Monday to Sunday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Info: http://westminsterchamber.org

The Vietnam War Memorial in Sid Goldstein Freedom Park honors U.S and South Vietnamese soldiers who fought in the war. The memorial, which was unveiled in 2003, depicts soldiers from both countries standing side-by-side. Westminster added interactive kiosks to the memorial in 2016.

Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum

18001 Yorba Linda Blvd, Yorba Linda

$16 general admission

Hours: Open Monday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Info: https://www.nixonfoundation.org/

The U.S. was embroiled in the Vietnam War during most of President Nixon’s time in office. Consequently, the Nixon Library and Museum has several exhibits exploring Nixon’s role in the conflict. A new exhibit, titled “Picturing Nam: U.S. Military Photography of the Vietnam War,” features 45 works taken by military photographers. The exhibit will be at the museum until Jan. 7, 2018.

S.S. Lane Victory

Berth 49, San Pedro

$7 general admission

Hours: Open Monday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Info: http://www.lanevictory.org

During the Vietnam War, the S.S. Lane Victory carried supplies around the conflict zone. The vessel, named after Lane College in Jackson, Tenn., made her debut during W.W.II and later served during the Korean War. The Vietnam War was the ship’s last deployment, and she now serves as a living museum.

Vietnam Unit Memorial

Naval Amphibious Base Coronado,

3632 Tulagi Rd., Coronado

Hours: Advance arrangements required for visit

Info: http://www.mrfa.org/memorials/vietnam-unit-memorial

The Vietnam Unit Memorial honors Navy and Coast Guard members who died in Vietnam. The monument, which was dedicated in 2005, lists the name, rank, hometown, unit and date of death of 2,564 sailors.

“You Are Not Forgotten” Mural

614 Pacific Avenue, Venice

The large mural, which covers an entire wall of a Metropolitan Transportation Authority building, bears the names of 2,273 soldiers marked as either prisoners of war or missing in action in Vietnam. The work, dedicated in 1992, was restored in May 2017 after vandals painted graffiti on it.