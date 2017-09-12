How to watch Ken Burns and Lynn Novick’s The Vietnam War documentary

Soldiers of the 25th Infantry Division gather near Ho Chi Minh City January 1968.

(National Archives and Records Administration)

Ken Burns and Lynn Novick’s The Vietnam War premieres Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. The series took ten years to make and incorporates dozens of interviews, archival footage, audio recordings, iconic photographs and original music from Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Yo-Yo Ma.

At 18 hours, the ten-part documentary isn’t a casual stroll through history. Fortunately, you’ll have ample opportunities and means to watch the series.

Ways to watch

Related:

Share your Vietnam War story



