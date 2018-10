The Outsiders is the season four premiere of Articulate with Jim Cotter.

David Sedaris finally gets what he’s always wanted. Singer-songwriter Priscilla Renea is indefatigable, and she’s doing things her way. Jeffrey Gibson’s life and work are profoundly shaped by his Native American origins.

Articulate airs Saturdays at 5:00 p.m. on PBS SoCal 1.