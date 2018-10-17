When countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo sings, he confounds expectations of how a man should sound. Long before Kory Stamper started writing dictionaries, she was just a kid in love with language. Former NASA physicist Robert J. Lang finds a natural fit for his mathematical mind in the ancient art of origami.
Articulate with Jim Cotter: Possible
