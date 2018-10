The 33rd Annual Imagen Awards with Special Honorees Disney Pixar’s Coco and Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz Soto of San Juan, Puerto Rico recognizes and rewards positive portrayals of Latinos in all forms of media, as well as encourages and recognizes the achievements of Latino celebrities and Latino-focused projects, including programs that have aired on public television.

Airs Sunday, October 7 at 4:00 p.m. on PBS SoCal 1.