Experience Prince’s legendary talent and peerless showmanship at a dazzling show filmed on the cusp of the new millennium. Recorded at Paisley Park Studios, the concert features performances of his timeless hits including “Kiss” and “Purple Rain.”

Prince: Rave Un2 the Year 2000 airs June 4 at 9:00 p.m. and June 9 at 10:00 p.m. Check our schedule for future broadcast times.