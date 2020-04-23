Join Us for Virtual Screenings of ‘Asian Americans’

In celebration of a groundbreaking new PBS documentary series, “Asian Americans,” PBS SoCal and San Francisco’s KQED are hosting virtual events this May, Asian American Pacific Heritage Month. Join in celebrating the journey of the country’s fastest-growing demographic.

Mark your calendars!

Tues., April 28 at 6 p.m.: “Asian American Identity and History in California”

Join KQED and PBS SoCal for an online sneak preview of “Asian Americans.” Following the preview Michael Isip, KQED President and CEO, will introduce Mina Kim, host of KQED’s “Forum,” who will be joined by Jeff Chang, Vice President of Race Forward and poet Jason Bayani to discuss the role of Asian Americans in shaping California’s history and culture. To RSVP and receive a link to the screening on the OVEE platform, click here.

Fri., May 1 at 5 p.m.: The Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival Virtual Showcase

The series will also screen as part of a free digital showcase of films and panels to help keep audiences connected during this uncertain time. The online showcase aims to highlight artists whose stories are critical at this moment in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and will begin May 1 and run through May 28 as part of the Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. The LAAPFF virtual showcase will launch May 1st with its Opening Day Film — a premiere sneak preview of Episodes 3 and 4 of “Asian Americans.” Both episodes will be available from 8 a.m. PST to 8 p.m. PST in the LAAPFF virtual showcase for personal viewing. Then at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST, a special online Q&A with the filmmakers and special guests will take place to discuss the film and current issues. For additional details, please click here.

Tues., May 5 at 6 p.m.: “Evolution of the Asian American Voice”

Representations of Asian Americans in pop culture have a history of racist stereotypes and one-dimensional depictions. Join PBS SoCal and KQED to watch clips from the new PBS series “Asian Americans” followed by a discussion featuring episode producer S. Leo Chiang and sociologist Nancy Wang Yuen, moderated by Rosey Alvero, host of KCET’s series SoCal Wanderer, which explores California’s hidden gems. This conversation will look at the history of Asian American representation in pop culture and media. Additionally, the panelists will discuss how Asian Americans have fought against these depictions to craft their own narratives and define a complex Asian American identity. To RSVP and receive a link to the screening on the OVEE platform, click here.