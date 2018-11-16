Our regular #DramaSunday is now Season Finale Sunday



We always dread when Drama Sunday becomes Season Finale Sunday, but that time has arrived! (Or, it almost has, and it will on November 18!)

Join us for finales of:

The Durrells in Corfu , 8:00 p.m.: Leslie and Margo have news about their relationships, and as Louisa and Spiro grow closer, a circus comes to town. Watch preview here.

Poldark , 9:00 p.m.: Ross tries to mend things with Demelza; George tells Elizabeth of his knighthood. Watch preview here.

The Woman in White , 10:00 p.m.: Sir Percival's secret is exposed, and Walter risks everything for the woman he loves. Watch preview here.

Jamestown, 11:00 p.m.: Governor Yeardley falls ill and Farlow is quick to seize power, but Redwick sees an opportunity. Watch series preview here.

If you missed any of the episodes you can stream them here, or on the PBS Video app!