When Debbie Moffett is crushed to death with a giant round of cheese at the home of the world-famous Midsomer Blue, secret and controversial plans to modernize the dairy are revealed while rumors about private lives of the parents cause a row at the prestigious local prep school. As other people linked to the dairy meet agonizing deaths, long-held secrets start to emerge.

