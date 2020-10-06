Oral Histories: The Organizers Against 187 and a Dreamer Dealing With Its Aftereffects

Behind every good campaign are organizers who help mobilize the masses toward a common goal. As part of “187:The Rise of the Latino Vote,” we’re publishing the oral histories of some of the movement’s pivotal players and the people whose lives it affected. Every week, new interviews will be added, adding to this rich archive.

Learn more about this historic campaign against Prop 187 on “187: The Rise of the Latino Vote.” Watch this preview.

This week, meet four of the figures behind the anti-Proposition 187 campaign and the dreamer who, decades later, is dealing with the ballot’s consequences. Get an inside look at the effort it took to galvanize the Latino vote with their oral histories. Understand the consequences of such anti-immigrant policies and the activism to thwart them.

Kevin de León

Born in Los Angeles in 1966, Kevin de León is the son of a single, Guatemalan-born immigrant mother, Carmen Osorio, who supported the family working as a housekeeper, among other jobs. His father Andrés León, also from Guatemala, was largely absent from his life. De León was an organizer and a teacher of English as a Second Language, U.S. History and Civics when Proposition 187 came on the ballot. He helped put together the resistance against Proposition 187 and a march that would become a watershed moment in Los Angeles and California history.

At that time, he was a college dropout from the University of California in Santa Barbara. Years later, in 2003, he graduated with honors at Pitzer College. Today, he is a lecturer at the UCLA Luskin Public Affairs and a Distinguished Fellow for Climate, Environmental Justice and Health, with the USC Schwarzenegger Institute. Listen to his full interview.

Fabian Núñez

At the time of Proposition 187, Fabian Núñez was a 27-year-old organizer making little money at a nonprofit called One Stop Immigration in the eastside of Los Angeles.

Fast forward 25 years, Núñez has held one of the most powerful public positions in the State of California (Assembly Speaker) and left a mark in state policy.

Like others of his generation who faced Proposition 187, he went from a young organizer to politics or another career involving public policy. Listen to his full interview.

Juan José Gutiérrez