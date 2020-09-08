Prop 14: Stem Cell Research

What?
Issues $5.5 billion in bonds for a state stem cell research institute.
Why?
A state medical research institute created by a 2004 proposition is running out of money.
Vote Yes
Supports authorizing the state to borrow $5.5 billion by issuing general obligation bonds to fund the stem cell research institute.
Vote No
Opposes authorizing the state to borrow $5.5 billion by issuing general obligation bonds to fund the stem cell research institute.
The California Institute for Regenerative Medicine was created in 2004 when voters approved Proposition 71 to issue $3 billion in bonds. Robert Klein, a Silicon Valley housing developer, financed the initiative after opponents of embryonic stem cell research won a ban on federal funding. Klein became chairman of the institute, and he has contributed more than $4.5 million to the Prop. 14 campaign to sustain state funding of stem cell research. The institute announced in July 2019 that it was running out of money and was mostly unable to fund new projects.
Religious groups and scientists are divided on the ethics of harvesting stem cells from embryos or aborted fetuses. Because stem cells have not yet developed into specific types of cells, they hold enormous potential for curing or treating diseases or regenerating damaged tissue. People who believe life begins at conception strongly oppose research involving embryos. Others question the wisdom of the state committing so much more money to an effort that has so far produced only experimental treatments.
Prop. 14 proponents say California benefits by taking the lead in stem cell research through job creation, economic activity, and access to promising clinical trials of new treatments. The lengthy ballot measure specifies expanded oversight and limits on how and where the money can be spent.
