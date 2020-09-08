Prop 15: Commercial Property Tax

What?

Requires commercial and industrial properties to be taxed based on market value.

Why?

To raise more money for education and local governments, commercial and industrial property owners would be split off from the tax formula that dates to 1978’s Proposition 13.

Vote Yes

Supports a constitutional amendment to require non-agricultural commercial and industrial properties to be taxed based on their market value, rather than their purchase price.

Vote No

Continues to tax commercial and industrial properties based on a property’s purchase price, with annual increases equal to the rate of inflation or 2%, whichever is lower.

When California voters passed Prop. 13 in the 1978 “tax revolt,” they allowed anyone who holds on to cheap real estate for decades to pay much lower property taxes than new buyers. Many large businesses across the state benefit from low tax rates. Changing how they are taxed, using what’s called a “split roll,” would increase annual property taxes paid for these commercial and industrial properties by $7.5 billion to $12 billion in most years, the Legislative Analyst’s Office estimated.

Proponents of the initiative named it the Schools and Local Communities Funding Act. Top contributors to the well-financed campaign included the California Teachers Association, the Service Employees International Union of California and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, run by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan. Joe Biden and many other prominent Democrats have endorsed Prop. 15.

The Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association is portraying this initiative as a dangerous step toward dismantling Prop. 13 and its caps on homeowners’ property taxes. Industry groups say it would hurt the state’s economy at a perilous time by making California a less attractive place for big job creators. Businesses with $3 million or less in holdings in California and properties zoned as commercial agriculture would not be affected by the change, which would be phased in beginning in 2022-2023.

