Prop 17: Parolee Voting Rights

What?

Restores the right to vote to people convicted of felonies who are on parole.

Why?

The Legislature put this constitutional amendment on the ballot after hearing arguments that parole, being a transition from prison to normal life, should not be punitive by withholding voting rights from almost 50,000 people.

Vote Yes

Supports a constitutional amendment to allow people on parole for felony convictions to vote.

Vote No

Maintains the prohibition that keeps people on parole for felony convictions from voting.

States take a variety of approaches to felons’ voting rights, ranging from no disqualification up to a lifetime prohibition. California is one of three states requiring felons to complete their prison and parole sentences before regaining the right to vote. Supporters of Prop. 17 want to add California to the list of 19 states that allow felons to vote once they are on parole.

Assemblyman Kevin McCarty, a Sacramento Democrat, sponsored the change, arguing that parolees who are out working and paying taxes should be able to vote on policies that affect their lives. People who are sentenced to serve time on probation can vote in California. In either case the felon is monitored and can be sent back to prison for infractions.

A Republican representing several rural counties north of Sacramento, State Sen. Jim Nielsen, said it would be an injustice to allow parolees to vote. Nielsen, a former chairman of the California Board of Prison Terms, said, “They include murderers, voluntary manslaughter, rape, sodomists. For those that commit the crimes, particularly the heinous crimes, part of their sentence is to complete the parole period.”

