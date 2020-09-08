Prop 18: Voting at Age 17

What?

A constitutional amendment would allow 17-year-olds who will be 18 at the time of the next general election to vote in primaries and special elections.

Why?

Democratic legislators have long been pushing for this change as part of a general drive to increase access to voting.

Vote Yes

Supports allowing 17-year-olds who will be 18 at the time of the next general election to vote in primary elections and special elections.

Vote No

Maintains the minimum age for voting at 18 years old.

Although the federal voting age is 18, a third of the states allow those who are 17 but will be 18 by the general election to vote in primaries, according to the National Council of State Legislatures.

The rationale is to allow those who turn 18 in time to vote in the general election to become engaged earlier in the candidate selection, making them more informed citizens and more likely to turn out to vote in November. The Legislature placed the constitutional amendment on the ballot in a bipartisan vote. Sponsoring Assemblyman Kevin Mullin, a South San Francisco Democrat, said the change would give the affected young voters “skin in the game.”

The Election Integrity Project California, a nonpartisan organization, argued against the amendment, saying that “17-year-olds are legal minors. Under that definition, they are still considered children. They are almost all still living at home and under the strong influence of their parents. This is not conducive to independent thought and voting without undue pressure from their immediate superiors… 17-year-olds will almost always still be in high school, and under the strong influence of their teachers. This again makes it less likely that they would be expressing their own, independently thought-out choices were they to be allowed to vote.”

