An Illustrated History of Aviation in Southern California (Part I)

Southern California has played a major role throughout the history of aerospace in the United States and the world. Much of its early involvement was shrouded in secrecy in the name of national security. After all, Californians built the planes that won wars. They also built the planes that started wars. The region has hosted some of the biggest events in aviation and has been a hotbed of innovation in space travel since the industry’s birth. Its abundant blue skies hold aloft the American dream. We look back at some milestones from the advent of the airplane through the Second World War.