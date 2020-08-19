E1: Hecho en México

Before becoming part of the United States, Los Angeles was a Mexican city – El Pueblo de Nuestra Señora la Reina de los Ángeles. You’ll find that history and cultural influence everywhere, including the Hollywood Bowl. This episode pays tribute to the city’s roots and features beloved Mexican and Mexican American artists performing with Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil. Tune in to watch Rodrigo y Gabriela, acoustic guitarists who never quite left their rock and roll past behind; Los Ángeles Azules with YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles) and Paolo Bortolameolli playing a combination of old-style cumbia with new-school electro-beats; and Natalia Lafourcade, who brings the beauty of traditional Mexican music to life.