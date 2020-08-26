E2: Gustavo and Friends

Each summer since 1922, the Hollywood Bowl has gathered together a community through love of music. In this episode, watch some of host Gustavo Dudamel’s favorite orchestral performances from throughout the years, and hear past performers take us through their memorable Hollywood Bowl moments. Watch American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Misty Copeland join Dudamel and the LA Phil for selections from Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake,” the LA Phil performing Aaron Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man,” Spanish cellist Pablo Ferrández in a selection from Dvořák’s Cello Concerto and the finale from Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.

This video is only available within KCET and PBS SoCal service areas.