E3: Jazz at the Hollywood Bowl

Since the first jazz concert in 1939, the genre has been a hallmark at the Hollywood Bowl. From then on, many music greats have graced its stage: Frank Sinatra, Nina Simone, Ella Fitzgerald, Thelonious Monk and Miles Davis among them. See what makes jazz nights at the Hollywood Bowl such an experience as you hear from the LA Phil’s Creative Chair for Jazz, Herbie Hancock. Watch Dianne Reeves, one of the greatest jazz singers today, perform Astrud Gilberto and Antônio Carlos Jobim’s bossa nova classic “How Insensitive” with Brazilian musician Ivan Lins, Afro-Cuban jazz pioneer Chucho Valdes’s playing his own “Bebo,” Cécile McLorin Salvant’s inventive take on “Something’s Coming” from “West Side Story” and Kamasi Washington pushing the boundaries of music with his song “Truth.” For the finale, see how the supergroup Mega Nova jams, featuring heavy-hitters Herbie Hancock, Carlos Santana, Wayne Shorter, Marcus Miller and Cindy Blackman Santana.

This video is only available within KCET and PBS SoCal service areas.