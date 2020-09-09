E4: Musicals and the Movies

Dive into the love affair between Hollywood and Broadway in this episode celebrating classic songs from Broadway musicals and classic cinema. Enjoy selections from Leonard Bernstein’s love letter to New York City, “On the Town,” performed by Sutton Foster and Brian Stokes Mitchell. Enjoy the sass and soaring musicality of Kristen Chenoweth, and revel in six-time Tony Award winning performer Audra McDonald’s performance of “When Did I Fall In Love” from “Fiorello!,” “Make Someone Happy” from “Do Re Mi” and Hollywood Bowl favorite Henry Mancini’s “Moon River” from “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”

