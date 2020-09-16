E5: Música Sin Fronteras

When it comes to music, there are no borders. Immerse yourself in a Pan-American musical journey starting with Aaron Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait” performed by Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil, narrated by legendary Dodgers sportscaster Vin Scully. Hear Colombian singer-actor Carlos Vives sing “La Tierra de Olvido” and “La Gota Fria.” Then, listen to visionary Mexican rock band Café Tacvba reminisce about their performances at the Hollywood Bowl, and enjoy their performance of “El Baile y El Salon,” one of the great love songs of the ’90s. Finally, see Venezuelan flamenco artist Siudy Garrido perform her original choreography for Manuel de Falla’s “El amor brujo” – one of the few orchestra pieces written for flamenco dance — with Paolo Bortolameolli and the LA Phil.

This video is only available within KCET and PBS SoCal service areas.