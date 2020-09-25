E6: Fireworks!

A Hollywood Bowl summer is never complete without fireworks. In this episode, we bring the party home to you with Katy Perry appropriately singing her hit “Firework,” the “little orchestra” Pink Martini performing classical, pop, and jazz — all while singing in 15 languages, flamenco singer Diego El Cigala, Dudamel leading the LA Phil in Igor Stravinsky’s “The Firebird” and John Williams conducting the orchestra in his iconic music from “Star Wars.”

This video is only available within KCET and PBS SoCal service areas.