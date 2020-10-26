Make Electoral College Vote Predictions with PBS NewsHour’s Interactive Map

This interactive map allows you to click and predict the 2020 presidential race by calculating Electoral College votes per state for each candidate. You can also see how we expect states to vote and look at tallies from past elections.

Data Provided by the Cook Political Report and PBS NewsHour.

More Voter Resources

Find video and text explainers that break down what the propositions are and what they mean for voters on KCET’s “Ballot Brief.” For a quick look at all the props, here’s a printable guide from “Ballot Brief” in English and in Spanish.

Click on the “Playlist: Ballot Brief” button on the top right corner of the video below — featuring veteran broadcaster Leyna Nguyen — to see the video explainers for all 12 2020 California props.