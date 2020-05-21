Citing Inequity, UC Suspends Use of SAT, ACT Exams and Plans to Write a New Test by 2025

Story by Larry Altman

The University of California Board of Regents voted unanimously Thursday to eliminate ACT and SAT exams as admissions requirements, setting aside the controversial tests that many believe favor the wealthy and are biased against minority and low-income students.

In a unanimous 23-0 decision that could change admissions requirements for colleges across the country, the board approved UC President Janet Napolitano’s plan to create a new UC admissions test by 2025 or, if that does not happen, end the exam requirement altogether in an effort to improve diversity in one of the the largest college systems in the nation.

“These tests are extremely flawed and extremely unfair,” said California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, one of the regents. “This has been so evident for so long. We are the first body to tackle this head on and to say enough is enough.”

Although some major universities across the United States have already dropped the ACT and SAT tests for admission, the massive UC system’s decision to shift from them could take the lead to end a college requirement in existence for decades, one that students, their parents and their grandparents shared in common.

It also could spell doom for the college exam business. The College Board, which administers the SAT, grossed $1 billion in 2018, almost $400 million coming from their SAT “Suite of Assessments,” including test-taking and career-planning classes. The College Board earned $94 million after expenses, tax records show.

In a statement following the decision, the College Board said “Regardless of what happens with such policies, our mission remains the same: to give all students, and especially low-income and first-generation students, opportunities to show their strength.

“We must also address the disparities in coursework and classrooms that the evidence shows most drive inequity in California.”

The vote Thursday continues a March decision to suspend the test requirement for fall 2021 though 2022 applications because COVID-19 restrictions prevented many students from taking the exams.

According to the board’s decision:

Campuses may still use ACT/SAT scores in considering admission for students who submitted them for fall 2021 and 2022.

Beginning in fall 2023 and ending with fall 2024, campuses will become “test blind,” not considering test scores for selection for students in California public and independent high schools.

Through 2024, students may submit ACT/SAT scores but only for course placement, eligibility for a statewide admission guarantee and scholarships consideration.

By 2025, the ACT/SAT will be eliminated for California students and a new UC-based test will be required.

If no test is available, the test requirement will be ended for California students.