Culver Boulevard Business Owners Wait, Hope to Keep Their Playa Del Rey Beach Town Alive

Story by Larry Altman, Karen Foshay

Part of a SoCal Connected occasional series checking on the COVID-19 shutdown’s effect on business owners.

Culver Boulevard in Playa del Rey, where the city meets the sand, could be Main Street in Anywhere USA.

The tiny beach town’s main drag is dotted with small businesses whose owners are on a first-name basis with customers. There’s the flower shop, the dog groomer, a barber shop, the candle store and a collection of bars and restaurants, many of which have been in the beach enclave for as many as 60 years.

One of them is the Harbor Room. With just seven stools, it’s reportedly the smallest bar in Los Angeles County and the third smallest in America. It sits empty now, along with just about everything else on Culver Boulevard since the COVID-19 shutdown began.

“We are down 98% and I know the restaurants are hurting too,” said Lance Williams, the 55-year-old owner of Playa Del Rey Florist. “Food is a little more of a necessity than flowers.”

Normally travelled daily by commuters heading through Playa Vista to the South Bay beach cities, Culver Boulevard is in danger, the same experienced in business districts across Southern California and the United States.

Shutting down suddenly March 16 derailed business owners already living life on the edge, working monthly to make their rent, pay their home mortgages and car loans, and keep their creditors from calling.

Still recovering from losses suffered when city officials restriped Culver, Vista del Mar and Jefferson Boulevard in 2017, business owners are desperately waiting for government financial assistance, wondering if it will ever come, and questioning whether they will ever be right enough again to pay it back.

Jim Iacono, owner of Vavera, a unique gift shop that sells luxury candles, art, mystic stones and heating oils, paid half his rent that was due April 1. He has no idea what he will do when May arrives.

Iacono, who spoke to SoCal Connected last month when his business closed and his April rent became due, laughed Friday at his predicament, explaining how an online application for government assistance through the CARES Act was lost, and how he dangled on hold for hours trying to get someone to help him.

“What am I going to do, punch the window?” he said. “It’s just a comedy of ineffectiveness…We are supposed to be getting relief, but nothing materialized.”