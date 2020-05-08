What Are Southern California Colleges Planning for the Fall?

Story by Larry Altman, Tori Edgar

One thing is certain about the fall college semester: Nothing is certain.

As college leaders throughout the United States work on COVID-19-related plans to reopen their campuses, bring students back from virtual learning and into classrooms, and enable them to move into dorms, the days are starting to dwindle.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created uncertainties about when — and even if — colleges can resume, whether the fall semester will be conducted remotely and if parents should send tuition and housing checks.

SoCal Connected contacted and viewed websites for 59 Southern California universities and colleges for the latest in their fall plans. Most colleges that responded or posted updates on their websites said they were awaiting instruction from county health officials on what to do. Every college was hopeful students can return, either online or in-person with social distancing guidelines still to be decided.

While some colleges updated websites in early May, others had not done so since April.

American Jewish University’s statement, for example, appeared to sum up the unusual situation college officials find themselves in. The college located atop Mulholland Drive in the Sepulveda Pass wrote that, like all colleges, officials were awaiting “the recommendations of public health officials” to finalize decisions.

“In the meantime,” officials told SoCal Connected, “we have begun our planning process for reopening, and anticipate instituting a range of measures to ensure the health of our community, including increased social distancing on campuses, additional cleaning of our facilities, and robust communications to our staff and students about measures that they can take to prevent disease spread.”

Notably, the CSU system has not finalized any plans for its 23 campuses, although each college might institute differences in how they go about reopening to students. The UC system said no campuses will fully reopen in fall, using a mixed approach with in-person classrooms and labs, and online instruction.

UC Irvine Chancellor Howard Gillman said it is likely social distancing efforts will still be in place and the amount of activity will “depend on the state of testing and contact tracing later this summer.” Gillman said he will have more to say later this month.

“Our goal is to have as many students back to the campus as possible, and as many in-person activities restarted, consistent with prevailing public health guidance,” Gillman said. “At this time, I believe it is extremely unlikely that we will be going back to the ‘old normal’ by the time the fall quarter starts, but we are doing all we can to begin the transition away from the remote routine we are currently experiencing.”

Here is the latest on what colleges have announced:

American Jewish University, Los Angeles

Dates for reopening physical campus uncertain; Planning underway for reopening with social distancing and cleaning measures to prevent disease spread.

Antioch University Los Angeles, Culver City

Decisions on returning from remote education to buildings in the fall will be based on public health recommendations. Officials will assess as the summer progresses.

Azusa Pacific University, Azusa

Azusa Pacific University did not make any information available on their plans for fall 2020.

Biola University, La Mirada

Task force is planning how to reopen campus to students in the fall, including working on academic offerings, campus security and safety, cleanliness and social distancing.

California Baptist University, Riverside

University officials are “prepared and planning” to reopen student housing and resume on ground classes for the fall 2020 semester, the campus announced April 23.

California Institute of Technology, Pasadena

Created committees to investigate best next steps to return to campus. Report due in mid-May.

California Institute of the Arts, Valencia

Proposing “hybrid models of education” that include in-person learning and access to studios, labs, and facilities, along with remote learning.

California Lutheran University, Thousand Oaks

“Closely monitoring” developments locally, nationally and internationally. Developed plans to address multiple scenarios.

California State University System

None of the CSU’s 23 campuses has announced final plans for fall, but some addressed their plans individually. California State University Maritime Academy has received governor’s approval for limited face-to-face instruction for the spring term, so it is possible that will continue in the fall.

California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo did not make any information available on their plans for fall 2020.

California State Polytechnic University, Pomona

Planning for various scenarios, including in-person, partially remote/hybrid, and fully remote.

California State University, Bakersfield

No final decisions reached, but details to be released soon.

California State University, Dominguez Hills

Convened a fall 2020 Recovery Planning Committee charged with working through scenarios to determine the best approach forward.

California State University, Fullerton

Hope to have classes in person, but the faculty is preparing to start the semester virtually. Full semester will not be online, at this time.

California State University, Long Beach

Waiting on recommendations from authorities.

California State University, Los Angeles

No plans finalized for fall semester.

California State University, Northridge

Waiting on recommendations from authorities.

California State University, San Bernardino

California State University San Bernardino has not yet released a plan for reopening in the fall.

California State University, San Marcos

Considering several scenarios for fall, but no decisions reached.

Chapman University, Orange

Plans for students to return to campus in the fall.

Claremont Colleges system

Hoping to return to in-person classes this fall. Groups working on plans for academic, research and residential programs. More information to come.

Claremont Colleges – Claremont McKenna College

Working on ways to teach on campus, including larger classrooms and outdoors, as well as hybrid and remote courses.

Claremont Colleges – Harvey Mudd

Harvey Mudd has not yet released a plan for reopening in the fall.

Claremont Colleges – Pitzer

Pitzer has not yet released a plan for reopening in the fall.

Claremont Colleges – Pomona

Pomona has not yet released a plan for reopening in the fall.

​Claremont Colleges – Scripps

Refer to Claremont College’s system response.

Concordia University, Irvine

Plans to return to campus in the fall.

Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, Los Angeles

Some online courses already were in place for years. Fall quarter begins in October, when officials hope students will be back in classrooms.

Hope International University, Fullerton

Plans to return to campus face-to-face in the fall.

La Sierra University, Riverside

Committed to having classes on campus in the fall if it comports with the law and can be done safely. Nothing decided for fall quarter, which begins Sept. 21.

Loma Linda University, Loma Linda

“Weighing various factors and scenarios” for 2020-21 academic year. No decisions made.

Loyola Marymount University, Westchester

Planning for in-person instruction, but preparing contingency plans; Anticipate opening residence halls and apartments. Update scheduled for May 27.

Marymount California University, Rancho Palos Verdes

Planning to open for in-person classes this fall as government guidelines permit. The university will still offer some classes online and faculty will be prepared to teach remotely.

Mount St. Mary’s University, Los Angeles

Anticipates opening campuses for the fall term at the scheduled time with accomodations for social distancing. Planning a contingency plan if a normal opening is not possible.

National University, Various

National University did not make any information available on their plans for fall 2020.

New York Film Academy, Burbank

New York Film Academy did not make any information available on their plans for fall 2020.

Occidental College, Los Angeles

Formed a “Fall 2020 Working Group” to assess options for academic programs and college operations, including complete return of students, faculty and staff; delayed or staggered returns, and remote learning. Report due May 22.

Otis College of Art and Design, Los Angeles

No plans announced for fall semester.