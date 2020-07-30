How L.A.’s Mariachis Are Keeping the Music Alive and How You Can Help

Before April of this year, Los Angeles’ many mariachi groups were thriving. Spring is a good time for gigs and the preamble to the wedding and graduation-filled summer.

“Before this, people were super happy and excited,” said Joel Jacques, director of Mariachi Los Criollos de Guadalajara, “but then COVID started.”

See how mariachi music is giving people a sense of community and connection in these times on “Southland Sessions” S1 E3: Mariachi – from Romance to Resistance.

Boyle Heights’ momentarily silent Mariachi Plaza may be the epicenter of Los Angeles’ mariachi scene, but mariachi, of course, goes way back. In what is almost a study in creativity and adaptation, mariachi music was a result of the fortuitous mixing of indigenous and Spanish music starting in the 1700s, when Mexico was still under Spanish rule, primarily in Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Zacatecas, Guanajuato and Nayarit.

The invention and adoption of the guitarrón (meaning large guitar) — the equivalent of the bass in mariachi — in the 17th century was key in the development of mariachi music’s first iteration.

Mariachi music remained in relative obscurity from the rest of the country, only finding an audience in rural and Indigenous populations. Inexplicably, aristocrats snubbed their noses at the art for almost 200 years until mariachi groups from Cocula and Tecatitlán (another historic cradle of mariachi in Jalisco) made their way to Mexico City at the end of the 19th century and found widespread success. Mexican elites relegated it as inferior until then-president Porfirio Díaz deemed a mariachi group worthy of playing at his birthday party in 1905. One can only imagine how those snotty folks felt when they realized what they had been missing.

Since then, mariachi music has only grown in popularity. UNESCO even named it a Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity in 2011.

As Joel Jacques, director of Mariachi Los Criollos de Guadalajara, put it, “Mexican music is culture, art and feeling. There’s no better way to tell a woman you love her than by serenading her, and even more with mariachi, singing some beautiful songs for her like Pedro Infante’s ‘Amorcito Corazón.’ These are very happy songs, and beautiful too!”

Much was written about the plight of mariachis at the start of the stay-at-home order. One would be forgiven for thinking that in the face of such terrible odds, the mariachis at plazas, banquet halls and restaurants simply sighed, packed up their instruments and let the county go silent. But they didn’t. Like their musical ancestors, the Coca people of Cocula, Jalisco, they got creative.

“If we don’t adapt how we do things, they disappear,” Jacques said.

Like many other entertainers, some mariachi groups have gone virtual, making customized videos for clients near and far.

Carlos Samaniego, Director of Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles (the World’s First LGBTQ Mariachi), said that although most of the events he played at normally, like weddings and quinceañeras, got canceled, many of the Pride events he was supposed to play at have gone virtual. For example, Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles recorded a Lucha Villa potpourri for a virtual queerceañera recently.

“It really has hit the mariachi industry very, very hard …. [but] that’s one way we have stayed employed,” he said.

For Jacques, who clearly revels in playing for people, doing virtual performances has let him bring the love and joy of mariachi music to people who are far away from their loved ones. “I’ve had to do serenatas for people who ended up being long distance because of COVID,” Jacques said. “Even a woman from Chicago around a month ago hired me to sing to her mother virtually.”

It’s also been an important business decision. He said mariachis who don’t know how to work online end up being limited in the work they can do, and unfortunately, there are a lot of people in that position, he said. “This stuff changes every day, so if you don’t try to update what you do, as we Mexicans say, te comen el mandado (they eat your groceries),” he said. “You need to stay updated, especially regarding platforms where you can promote yourself by uploading videos.”