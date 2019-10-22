Meet KCET Local Hero Nominee: Milton Hernandez Nimatuj

Title: Southern California Program Director

Organization: Communities For A Better Environment

Website: http://www.cbecal.org/

“As a longtime supporter of the work and community organizing of Communities for a Better Environment (CBE), I recently learned about the impressive accomplishments of one of their dynamic ‘homegrown’ youth leaders Milton Hernandez Nimatuj. I nominated Nimatuj for a KCET Local Heroes recognition for his courage and leadership that started with CBE when he was just 16. He has since grown to become one of Southern California’s true unsung heroes who has galvanized young people in at-risk communities to realize their political voice and power to improve living conditions, reduce pollution and increase protection for undocumented immigrants – and he’s just getting started.” –Ruben Aronin, Nominator

Highlights: