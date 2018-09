If your little ones can’t get enough Daniel Tiger, we’ve got great news—he’s starring in his very own film! Join us Wednesday (9/19) for the first-ever, hour-long Daniel Tiger movie. Daniel meets his new neighbors—The Platypus Family. The program episodes that follow focus on Jodi Platypus and her family adjusting to the Neighborhood of Make-Believe. (Re-airs on PBS SoCal KIDS every day at various times. Check schedule.)