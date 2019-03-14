Expand Your Terrestrial Horizons This Earth Month

April is Earth Month, and PBS SoCal, KCET and LinkTV will commemorate as we do many awareness months and holidays: through thematic broadcast and streaming content. Join us all month to learn more about the earth, environment and

Earth Month on PBS SoCal

Nature: The Egg: Life’s Perfect Invention

Wednesday, April 10, 8:00 p.m.

Eggs are perhaps nature’s most perfect life support system. These remarkable structures nurture new life, protecting it from the outside world while still allowing it to breathe. Eggs are strong enough to withstand the full weight of an incubating parent and weak enough for a hatchling to break free. David Attenborough reveals the wonder behind these incredible miracles of nature.

Ozone Hole: How We Saved the Planet

Wednesday, April 10, 10:00 p.m.

Learn the forgotten story of the hole in the ozone layer and how the world came together to fix it. The scientists and politicians who persuaded Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher to take action reveal how the planetary problem was solved.

Nature: Big Birds Can’t Fly

Wednesday, April 17, 8:00 p.m.

It may seem strange that among the more than 10,000 bird species in the world today is a group that literally cannot fly or sing, and whose wings are more fluff than feather. These are the ratites: the ostrich, emu, rhea, kiwi and cassowary. How and why these birds abandoned flight has puzzled scientists since Darwin’s time, but DNA and dedicated research are helping to solve these mysteries.

NOVA: Saving the Dead Sea

Wednesday, April 24, 9:00 p.m.

As the Dead Sea shrinks, engineers prepare a daring solution: connect it with the Red Sea by way of a massive desalination plant. If it works, it could stabilize the legendary lake and ease regional tensions. But will it put the environment at risk?

Nature: American Spring Live

Monday, April 29, 8:00 p.m.

From Yosemite to the Everglades, bear cubs to hummingbirds, hibernation to pollination, spring is coming! This new season triggers extraordinary biological change. Tentative live locations include two in our fair state: California’s Sequoia National Park and Point Reyes National.

Earth Month on KCET & Link TV

Earth Focus Presents: A River’s Last Chance

Tuesday, April 2, 9:00 p.m. (KCET)

Wednesday, April 3, 9:00 p.m. (Link TV)

One of the most diverse rivers in the United States, Northern California’s Eel River ran dry in 2014 for the first time in history. Once victimized by logging, damming and drought, the Eel now faces new challenges from some of California’s favorite commodities: wine and weed.

Bioneers: Rebecca Moore – Earth’s Vital Signs

Wednesday, April 3, 10:00 p.m. (LinkTV)

Google Earth Outreach founder and visionary engineer Rebecca Moore maintains that our life-support systems are in critical condition, and only recently has it become possible to monitor the health of Earth’s life-sustaining resources. She explores how satellite data, cutting-edge science and powerful cloud computing technology allow us to achieve an unprecedented understanding of our changing environment.

Earth Focus Presents: Tomorrow

Tuesday, April 9, 9:00 p.m. (KCET)

Wednesday, April 10, 9:00 p.m. (Link TV)

Examine alternative and creative ways of viewing agriculture, economics, energy and education. This film offers constructive solutions to act on a local level in order to make a difference on a global level.

Enough White Teacups

Friday, April 12, 2:00 p.m. (KCET)

A documentary special about sustainability, the wicked problems that plague the world and how design and invention can be used as an antidote, this film highlights the Danish non-profit, INDEX: Design to Improve Life® (INDEX), and explores its history as an international design competition.

Earth Focus Presents: Planetary

Tuesday, April 16, 9:00 p.m. (KCET)

Wednesday, April 17, 9:00 p.m. (Link TV)

This cross-continental cinematic journey explores our cosmic origins and our future as a species. Enjoy a poetic and humbling reminder that now is the time to shift our perspective.

Bioneers: Elizabeth Dwoskin – What We’ve Learned About Tech Giants

Wednesday, April 17, 10:00 p.m. (Link TV)

Elizabeth Dwoskin is The Washington Post’s Silicon Valley correspondent and was part of the team that broke over a dozen stories on Russian operatives’ use of Facebook, Twitter, and Google to influence the 2016 presidential election. She examines a growing awareness of the dark side of Silicon Valley, and how that awareness is reshaping public policy, our understanding of democracy, and the way tech is used and built.

The Reluctant Radical

Friday, April 19, 2:00 p.m. (KCET)

Activist Ken Ward confronts his fears and puts himself in the direct path of the fossil fuel industry to combat climate change. The film follows Ken through a series of direct actions, culminating with an action that shuts down all the U.S. tar sands oil pipelines and threatens to put him behind bars for 20 years.

Earth Focus: New Season

Tuesday, April 23, 8:30 p.m. (KCET)

Wednesday, April 24, 9:00 p.m. (Link TV)

Launched in 2007, EARTH FOCUS is the longest-running environmental news magazine on U.S. television. It features in-depth reports on key issues such as endangered species, climate change, environmental health and sustainable practices.

Bioneers: May Boeve – Climate Change is Changing the World Now

Wednesday, April 24, 10:00 p.m. (Link TV)

As Executive Director of 350.org, the groundbreaking grassroots international climate change campaign, May Boeve shares her eagle-eye perspective on the current state of the climate struggle. She illustrates her learnings and strategies moving forward, including ways of learning about and incorporating justice and equity.

Water from the Wilderness: Hetch Hetchy to San Francisco

Friday, April 26, 2:00 p.m. (KCET)

Trace the extraordinary history of San Francisco’s water system as well as the engineering and delivery of an urban water system in the era of climate change. The 1906 earthquake spurred the city to create a public water utility. When it chose a site in the pristine Hetch Hetchy valley inside Yosemite National Park, John Muir led an epic battle.

