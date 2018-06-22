Book it over to 4th Annual Summer Learning Day: PBS SoCal Reads!

Join PBS SoCal for an educational festival filled with interactive family activities, live entertainment, and opportunities to connect with more than 20 awesome community organizations! The fun will take place at Compton’s Dollarhide Community Center on June 30, from 12:00-4:00 p.m. (map)

Here are five reasons you should clear your calendar and come out to play with PBS SoCal:

You can meet PBS KIDS Superheroes! Whyatt from Super Why! and Wordgirl will be in attendance and available to take photos with your little ones. Fun and Games … for free! PBS SoCal and our stellar partner organizations will host activities, share resources and give away lots of goodies for families. Discover new worlds! Visit our reading corner and experience all of the exciting characters, places and stories found inside of a good book! Arrive early to receive a free book so you can take new adventures home (one book per child, while quantities last). Hear some swashbuckling stories! The Story Pirates, an improv group that turns kids’ stories into live performances, will entertain us at Summer Learning Day for a third consecutive year. Plus, hear your favorite books read out-loud from the event stage by surprise guests! Did we mention the FREE SNACKS!? Our friends at SugarWatch will provide fruit and other healthy snacks to keep you and your family fueled for even more fun!

Questions? Want to let us know you’ll be there? Head over to the Facebook event page to RSVP or leave us a message!