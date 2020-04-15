166 Art Shows You Can Watch Right Now (No Membership Required)

In the last few weeks, we’ve hooked you up with big ol’ lists of history, science and food shows you can stream without forking over a dime. And now, we give you the arts. I have to give a special shout out to Shakespeare Uncovered, which PBS just made available again the other day. It’s one of the best PBS shows I’ve ever watched on any subject — and I watch a LOT of PBS shows. Check it out.
All of these shows are available to watch right now without a membership. Just click the links and press play. Or better yet, find them in the free PBS Video app for your Roku, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Fire TV Stick, phone or tablet. Enjoy!
Architecture
Machine Project Field Guide to L.A. Architecture
That Far Corner: Frank Lloyd Wright in Los Angeles
Third L.A. with Architectural Critic Christopher Hawthorne
Craft/Artisans
Heath Ceramics: The Making of a California Classic
Industry and the Creative Economy
Music and Handmade Instruments
Salon of Beauty and Scar Printing
Destinations
MOCA – Beyond The Museum Walls
Environmental Art
100 Mules Walking The Los Angeles Aqueduct
Metralleta de Oro and Ultraviolet
No Trespassing: A Survey of Environmental Art
Events
Black History Month Special – African American Artists in SoCal
Celebration – Craft and Winter Holiday Traditions
Exploring Themes
Film & Television Analysis
Latin America
Borderlands – Art Along the U.S. Mexico Border
Crossroads – Intersections of Craft, Culture, and Technology
Día de Los Muertos / Day of the Dead
La Raza and the Chicano Movement
Neighbors – Mexico and the United States Through Craft
Without Borders / Sin Fronteras
Los Angeles Art & Artists
3D Print Violin, Blind Art, Korean Paper
50th Flashback: The Works, 60s In 90s
Allen Leech, Silk Art, Stephanie Block
Chris Do, Lisa See, Mitchel Wu
Chris Sanders Animation, American Epic
Churchill War Rooms, Cut Outs, New Dance
CineConcerts, Rebecca Eaton, Optical Art
Circus Life, African Culture, Tech Art
Earth Harp, Art for Anxiety, Space Art
Frank Hurley Arctic Photos, Art+Practice
Free Concerts, Suzanne Heintz, Cosplay
Gene Kelly, Cuba L.A., Victoria
Guerilla Gowns and Performance Crafting
Guo Pei and Contemporary Ballet in L.A.
Hearst, Hen Furniture and Fine Brushwork
Hedy Lamarr, Printing Museum and Car Art
Herb Alpert, Foster Youth, Macro Photo
Homeless Home, Scott Kelly, Bear Memento
Imagineer Joe Rohde, Making Music Museum
Imagineering President, Underwater Art
Incendiary Traces and Fallen Fruit
Interior Forest and Radio Sombra
Joanne Froggatt, Mark Ryden, Clay Sculpt
John Varvatos, Yiddish Sound, Metalwork
Judson Studios, Veteran Theater
Judson Studios 2, Bárbara Padilla
King Tut, Storm Hunting, She Rocks Award
Leonard Bernstein and Lesley Manville
Michael Westmore, Cady McClain, Chuck U
A Noise Within and Kenny Neal’s Blues
Pat Boone, Pacific Standard Time
Patsy Cline, Cal Art Club, Mike Peters
Portraits Among Friends and Melrose Graffiti
Sherlock, Cannupa Hanska Luger, The Qeej
Tyler Bate’s Studio and Raul Julia’s Legacy
Veteran Shakespeare and New OC Museum
Veteran Stories, Steven Rowley, Pen Art
Women Artists and Writing a Masterpiece
Performances
Harold Prince: The Director’s Life
Fallujah – Art, Healing, and PTSD
Hopscotch – An Opera for the 21st Century
Isadora Duncan’s Mastery in Modern Dance
“Julius Caesar” with Brian Cox
“Measure for Measure” with Romola Garai
“The Merchant of Venice” with F. Murry Abraham
“Much Ado about Nothing” with Helen Hunt
Noël Coward’s Present Laughter
“Richard III” with Simon Russell Beale
“The Taming of the Shrew” with Morgan Freeman
“The Winter’s Tale” with Simon Russell Beale
Profiles in Art
Charles Lummis – Reimagining the American West
Electric Earth: The Art of Doug Aitken
William Kentridge: Anything Is Possible
Social Justice & Community
Compassion – Reconciliation and Tolerance
Identity – Exploring Issues of Gender, Race, Culture and Place
Messages Expressed Through Craft
Protest – Artists and Global Conflicts
Teachers – Sharing Crafting Passion to Students